IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,387.31 ($18.13).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,744 ($22.79) on Wednesday. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 894 ($11.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,757 ($22.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.