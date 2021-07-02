iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the May 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMBI. B. Riley began coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of IMBI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 74,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,233. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $129.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.90.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

