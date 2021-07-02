IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 869 ($11.35). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 847 ($11.07), with a volume of 1,665,765 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 977.33 ($12.77).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 874.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

