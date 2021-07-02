IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $219.87 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

