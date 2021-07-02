IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Head to Head Analysis

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IAMGOLD and Franklin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 1.14 $42.60 million $0.19 15.58 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IAMGOLD and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 5 5 0 2.36 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 105.45%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 7.63% 3.92% 2.40% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

