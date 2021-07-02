Hyve Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Hyve has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $944,159.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00126280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00169445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,297.93 or 1.00053142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

