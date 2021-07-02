Humanscape One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,764.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 100.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and $20,764.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00683128 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

