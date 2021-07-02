Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

