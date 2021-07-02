Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -695.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

