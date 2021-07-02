Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

HBMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 9,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,782. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

