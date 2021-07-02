Horizon Investments LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,744. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

