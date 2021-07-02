Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,314. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

