Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 4,701.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 145,571 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in Honeywell International by 570.0% during the first quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 13,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 21,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.90 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

