Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. 13,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,286. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

