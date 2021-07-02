Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $108.74. 41,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,785. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

