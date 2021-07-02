Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Up 2.4%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.66. 1,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

