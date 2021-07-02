Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HFBL opened at $19.00 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

