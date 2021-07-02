Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $115.49 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.76.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.