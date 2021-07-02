HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 3,062,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,323. The company has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in HEXO by 9.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 12.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

