Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.