Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $884.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

