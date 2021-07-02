Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 13,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,782. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

