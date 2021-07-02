HempCoin (THC) Reaches One Day Volume of $83.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and $83.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,161.08 or 1.00039267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,526,019 coins and its circulating supply is 262,390,868 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

