HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.17 ($64.90).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.64. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €34.50 ($40.59) and a 1-year high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -15.66.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

