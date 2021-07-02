Helen Beck Buys 9,235 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Helen Beck acquired 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,776 ($19,304.94).

Shares of LON FCH opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Friday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.27. The stock has a market cap of £540.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.