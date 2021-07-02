Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,945 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $202.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

