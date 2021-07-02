Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 463,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.