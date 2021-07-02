Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $127,000 in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.