Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $67,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 411.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $500.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.96. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

