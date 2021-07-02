Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $111,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $87.09 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

