Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

