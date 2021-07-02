Head to Head Contrast: Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) vs. Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners and Genesis Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners $110.25 million 1.42 -$13.48 million N/A N/A Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.80 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -7.69

Blueknight Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Energy.

Dividends

Blueknight Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blueknight Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Genesis Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blueknight Energy Partners and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Blueknight Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.09%. Genesis Energy has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.54%. Given Genesis Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than Blueknight Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Blueknight Energy Partners and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners 34.77% -10.62% 12.92% Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blueknight Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genesis Energy beats Blueknight Energy Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.