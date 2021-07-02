Head-To-Head Comparison: Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) & Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cuentas and Sysco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A Sysco 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sysco has a consensus target price of $86.57, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Sysco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sysco is more favorable than Cuentas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cuentas and Sysco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuentas $560,000.00 164.48 -$8.10 million N/A N/A Sysco $52.89 billion 0.74 $215.48 million $2.01 38.22

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than Cuentas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Cuentas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Sysco shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Cuentas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Sysco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cuentas and Sysco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuentas -1,173.04% -144.75% -75.09% Sysco -0.56% 17.14% 1.01%

Volatility & Risk

Cuentas has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysco has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sysco beats Cuentas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides Fintech Card, a GPR integrated into a proprietary robust ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. The ecosystem includes a mobile wallet for digital currency, stored value card balances, prepaid telecom minutes, loyalty reward points, and purchases made in the Cuentas Virtual Marketplace. Cuentas Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of June 27, 2020, it operated 326 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

