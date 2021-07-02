Head to Head Comparison: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) vs. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CNX Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CNX Resources and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 3 6 0 2.50 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 3.59% 1.96% SandRidge Energy -212.10% 11.89% 6.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.37 -$483.77 million $0.68 19.90 SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 1.98 -$277.35 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 524,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,017,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 283,000 net CBM acres, as well as 1,896,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Resources Corporation also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.