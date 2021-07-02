HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANGN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $367.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

