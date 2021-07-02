Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 9,460 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

