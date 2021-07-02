Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after buying an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,025,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,643,000 after buying an additional 537,212 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 487.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

