Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,000 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $1,842,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,418 shares of company stock worth $14,107,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

