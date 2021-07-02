Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Snowflake by 530.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,347 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2,596.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,276 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

SNOW opened at $236.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion and a PE ratio of -62.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total value of $10,165,856.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,340 shares of company stock valued at $179,444,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

