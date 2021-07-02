Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 10,500 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

YNDX opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 135.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.77. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.