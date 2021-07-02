Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,640 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

