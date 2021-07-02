Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 24,034 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $228,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter.

PZC opened at $11.64 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

