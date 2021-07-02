Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.08. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

