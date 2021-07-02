Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,387,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

