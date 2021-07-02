Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Short Interest Update

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,360,000 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the May 31st total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE GRUB opened at $18.32 on Friday. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grubhub during the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grubhub by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grubhub during the first quarter worth $109,000.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

