GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC trimmed its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,537 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration accounts for 4.7% of Friess Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. 76,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

