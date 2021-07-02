GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.75

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.