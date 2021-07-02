GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

GP opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

