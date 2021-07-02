Greenline Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,511,000 after buying an additional 231,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,008. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $369.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

