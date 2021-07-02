Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 4,020 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 3,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK remained flat at $$99.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

